KUCHING, March 9 — A man believed to be suffering from mental health issues caused a commotion during Sunset Mass at St Joseph’s Cathedral here yesterday evening.

Confirming on the incident, Kuching district police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the man was detained and brought in for questioning.

“Upon investigation, it was revealed that he possessed documentation from Hospital Sentosa, identifying him as a person with mental health challenges.

“Further confirmation came from the man’s parent, who provided documentation from Hospital Sentosa verifying his mental health condition.

“The parent explained that while the man was on medication, he might have missed doses, leading to a recurrence of his symptoms,” he told The Borneo Post this afternoon.

The incident, captured on video by a congregant, showed the man making derogatory remarks allegedly directed at Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in front of the cathedral’s altar.

As he was escorted out of the church, he continued to make derogatory remarks against the Premier. He also made racist remarks outside the cathedral before being detained by police personnel at the scene. — The Borneo Post