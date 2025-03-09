KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 – The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said it recorded 648 bird strikes on aircraft in Malaysia in 2024, but this remains under control and within safety levels despite a rise from the previous year.

CAAM chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said airports near coasts, wetlands, or agricultural areas are more vulnerable to bird strikes due to their proximity to bird habitat.

“Alor Setar’s Sultan Abdul Halim Airport is surrounded by paddy fields, where birds like sparrows and warblers congregate. The abundance of food, like insects and grains, attracts these birds, increasing the risk of bird strikes.

“KLIA’s proximity to the Paya Indah Wetlands makes it a common site for migratory bird encounters, especially during peak migration seasons of March to May and September to November,” he was quoted saying by New Straits Times.

Other high-risk locations include those near to the coast, such as Langkawi International Airport, Sultan Mahmud Airport in Kuala Terengganu, and Kota Kinabalu International Airport — since they are near habitats of coastal birds.

Norazman mentioned that as air travel and aircraft movements increase, encounters with birds are likely to become more frequent.

He explained that airports naturally attract birds due to their open fields and water sources.

Norazman explained that bird strikes could damage aircraft, disrupt flight operations, and increase airline costs, with severity depending on factors such as bird size, aircraft speed, and the point of impact.

“One of the most serious consequences is aircraft damage, as bird strikes can affect windshields, radar domes, wings, and the empennage (aircraft tail). More critically, if a bird is ingested into an engine, it can lead to compressor stalls or engine failure,” he said.

He noted that bird strikes could cause flight delays or cancellations due to aircraft inspections and repairs, with runways sometimes needing temporary closure for clean-up operations.

However, he said the increase in cases was consistent with global trends influenced by higher air traffic, urbanisation, and improved reporting mechanisms.

He added that Malaysia, as an International Civil Aviation Organisation contracting state, submits an annual National Bird Strike Report to the organisation for global oversight.