ALOR GAJAH, March 8 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the government remains firm in addressing religious issues to ensure harmony in Malaysia is preserved.

“We know religious issues are sensitive, and we do not want fingers pointed at the government, accusing it of being indifferent, especially in defending Islam.

“We are confident that the MADANI Government upholds the principles enshrined in the Federal Constitution, and the parties within the government also support what is stipulated in the constitution,” he told reporters after attending the Southern Zone-level Santunan Kasih Ramadan event at Kampung Rantau Panjang, Masjid Tanah, here last night.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Ahmad Zahid also reminded individuals, groups, or certain factions not to exploit religious issues to disrupt harmony in the country’s multiracial society.

Earlier, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had instructed all enforcement bodies and security agencies to take swift, effective, and uncompromising action against any party attempting to incite racial or religious sentiments. — Bernama