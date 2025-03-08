GEORGE TOWN, March 8 — Police have received another report from a woman who alleged that she was a victim of indecent behaviour by a medical officer at a hospital, here.

Timur Laut district deputy police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said that the latest report was lodged yesterday, making it the third complaint received regarding the case.

“The third victim reported that the incident took place at 9.15 pm on Feb 20, at the hospital where the suspect was employed.

“According to the complainant, the doctor had summoned her to the hospital to collect her blood test report. He then deceived her into believing she had a heart condition that required further examination,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Lee said the 43-year-old doctor allegedly instructed the victim to undress, pretending to conduct a heart examination. He then ordered her to run around the area while recording the act on his mobile phone.

He said that police have discovered a video recording on the suspect’s mobile phone, and are conducting further investigations to determine whether additional recordings exist.

He added that, based on their findings, the suspect, a married man, admitted to multiple instances of indecent behaviour involving patients, at both the hospital where he was employed and a private clinic where he worked part-time.

“The police are continuing their investigations and are working to complete the case’s investigation papers. The suspect remains in custody until March 10 to assist in the probe, under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955,” he said.

Previously, the media reported that police arrested the medical officer at a hospital, here, at about 9.30 pm on Feb 26, after receiving information from the hospital regarding the incident, and he was remanded but released on police bail on March 2.

Penang Health Department (JKNPP) director Datuk Dr Fazilah Shaik Allaudin reportedly said that JKNPP would provide full cooperation with the police regarding the case and that they viewed it seriously and would not compromise on any misconduct by the medical officer. — Bernama

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)



