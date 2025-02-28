GEORGE TOWN, Feb 28 — The Penang Health Department (JKNPP) will cooperate with the police in their investigation of a medical officer detained for alleged inappropriate behaviour at his workplace.

Penang Health Director Datuk Dr Fazilah Shaik Allaudin said JKNPP takes the matter seriously and will not tolerate any misconduct.

“JKNPP refers to the statement posted on Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) social media regarding the arrest of a public servant in connection with a case of indecent behaviour in the workplace. The individual in question is a medical officer at a JKNPP facility.

“JKNPP wishes to inform that the case is under PDRM investigation. We will cooperate fully in the ongoing investigation. We take this matter seriously and will not tolerate any misconduct by the officer,” Dr Fazilah said in a statement yesterday.

She urged all parties to refrain from speculating or spreading unverified information regarding the case.

On Wednesday night, the police confirmed the arrest of a 43-year-old doctor at a hospital after a report was lodged on the alleged incident. — Bernama