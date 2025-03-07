GEORGE TOWN, March 7 — A woman has come forward to report that the doctor who was arrested on February 26 for indecent behaviour also committed a similar offence on her at a clinic in Pulau Tikus two years ago.

The 30-year-old woman alleged the doctor was the same individual who was arrested last month for indecent behaviour towards his patient.

North-east district deputy police chief, Supt Lee Swee Sake said the 43-year-old doctor was arrested at the North-east district police headquarters (IPD) at 9.15pm following a report by the local woman regarding indecent behaviour by the doctor at a private clinic that occurred on June 28, 2023.

“The complainant lodged a report at 10.16pm last Tuesday and initial investigations found that the incident occurred on June 28, 2023 at about 6.30pm. The complainant had gone to the clinic to obtain a blood test result report.

“The complainant claimed to have met the suspect, who was working as a doctor at the time, in the treatment room and was tricked into taking off her clothes and was told to ‘run on the spot’, supposedly for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Lee said in the incident, the suspect was also suspected of having taken pictures of the complainant’s body using a mobile phone during a health check-up.

Following this, he said the doctor involved was arrested and remanded for four days starting today until March 10 to assist in investigations under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

Previously, the media reported that the police arrested the medical officer at a hospital here at about 9.30pm on February 26 after receiving information from the hospital regarding the incident and he was remanded but released on police bail on March 2.

Penang State Health Department (JKNPP) director Datuk Dr Fazilah Shaik Allaudin was reported to have said that JKNPP would provide full cooperation to the police regarding the case and that they viewed it seriously and would not compromise on any misconduct by the medical officer. — Bernama