KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Police are investigating a video uploaded by a former MP, who is believed to have defamed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the investigation was launched after police received a report from a man representing a non-governmental organisation (NGO) at the Dang Wangi police headquarters at 12.06 pm yesterday.

“We will seek assistance from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to identify the owner of the account in question.

“The investigation is being carried out under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said when contacted today.

Gerak Gempur Media Sosial Rakyat Secretariat (SGGMSR) secretary Maj (R) Razali Zakaria claimed that the former MP had defamed the Prime Minister by alleging that Anwar had instructed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, which led to the discovery of RM170 million in cash. — Bernama