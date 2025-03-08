KANGAR, March 8 — A detainee at the Perlis Correctional Centre in Arau died yesterday while receiving treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hospital Tuanku Fauziah (HTF) here, after allegedly falling in the bathroom on March 6.

Arau police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said the 23-year-old man, who was on remand for a drug case under Section 12(3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, was confirmed dead at 10.20 am.

He said the detainee, from Langkawi, was taken to HTF by correctional officers after he was found semi-conscious following the fall.

“Initial medical checks found he suffered internal injuries to the liver and intestines. However, no bruises or external injuries indicating foul play were found, except for a three-centimetre wound on his upper left forehead, believed to be from the fall,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Mohsin added there were no signs of sexual assault, and the case is classified as sudden death.

A post-mortem will be conducted at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah (HSB) in Alor Setar today to determine the cause of death.

The detainee had been held at the correctional centre since Dec 17 last year while awaiting sentencing by the Langkawi Magistrate’s Court. — Bernama