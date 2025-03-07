ALOR SETAR, March 7 — Two teenage boys were killed and three others seriously injured when the car they were travelling in reportedly lost control and crashed into a guardrail on Jalan Tanjung Bendahara here last night.

All the victims, aged 18, were recent Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduates, according to Sinar Daily.

Jalan Raja Fire and Rescue Station chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Wan Azizul Hakim Wan Jaafar said his team received an emergency call at 10.28pm through the MERS 999 line.

“Upon arriving at the scene at 10.39pm, we found a Perodua Myvi that had skidded and crashed into a guardrail.

“This accident involved five male victims aged 18, two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Daily.

Wan Azizul Hakim added that the rescue team used specialised equipment to extract those trapped in the vehicle.

“Two victims with serious injuries were sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital using the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle from the Alor Setar Fire and Rescue Station, while another was transported in a Ministry of Health ambulance for further treatment,” he said.

The rescue operation was assisted by the police, medics from the Health Ministry.

Firefighters conducted cleanup work to clear glass debris and oil spills using a fire hose.