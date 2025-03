KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in 11 states until 9 pm today.

The affected states are Kedah, Penang, Perak, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak as well as Kuala Lumpur.

The areas forecast to be hit in Kedah include Kuala Muda, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu; and in Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim); in Terengganu

In Terengganu, the affected areas are Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman; in Pahang (Tanah Tinggi Cameron, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Pekan and Rompin); in Selangor (Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Hulu Langat); in Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu); and Johor (Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru).

The affected areas in Sarawak are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah (Tanjung Manis and Daro), Kapit (Song, Kapit and Belaga), Bintulu (Tatau) and Miri (Beluru, Telang Usan and Marudi).

In Sabah, the affected areas involve the interior (Nabawan); West Coast (Ranau and Kota Belud); Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan); and Kudat. — Bernama