BANGI, March 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today issued a warning to leaders and politicians not to exploit religious issues as a political weapon for personal gain.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, emphasised that such practices, if not stopped, could lead to racial division, according to a report published by national news agency Bernama.

“If we continue, it will ignite and destroy the people. However, the government’s stance is clear and firm. Insulting humans and religion is unacceptable, especially in our country.

“I want to remind everyone — do not use religion as a political weapon,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Teras Jernang in Bangi today.

Anwar also stressed that any religious views should be conveyed through the proper channels and in accordance with existing rules and laws.

“This is the holy month of Ramadan, a blessed Friday. Those who violate must abide by the law,” he said, urging all Muslims to respect this sacred month.

He stated that strict action would be taken against anyone who insults religion, as such actions could threaten unity and harmony among the country’s multiracial and multi-religious society.

“Islam is the religion of the Federation that we uphold, but at the same time, we must also maintain harmony,” he said.

The warning comes in response to certain parties spreading provocative statements, insults, and religious mockery on social media, including among politicians.

During the Daily Briefing at the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday, Anwar reminded all parties not to take advantage of the situation by inciting racial sentiments and sowing seeds of hatred in society.

Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang also urged the public not to spread provocative statements or insult other religions, reminding them of the negative consequences such actions could have on national harmony.