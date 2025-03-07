KUANTAN, March 7 — The Pahang Palace has denied the existence of a TikTok account under the name of Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafidzatullah, the daughter of the Sultan of Pahang, that falsely claimed to offer “Ramadan Aid” to the public.

A post on Kesultanan Pahang’s official Facebook page stated that the account @tpafzanaminahafidzatul was circulating a message that RM1,000 in aid would be distributed to the public.

“The impersonator claimed that the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, will distribute the ‘Ramadan aid’ to the public.

“The public is urged not to trust and to exercise caution, particularly regarding fake accounts that may result in online fraud,” read the post.

The Pahang Palace also advised the public to verify any information through the official portals and accounts of Kesultanan Pahang and the Pahang Palace. — Bernama