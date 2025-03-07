KLANG, March 7 — The Marine Police Region 1 seized 1.23 million kilogrammes (kg) of electronic waste (e-waste) worth RM33.18 million during a raid on a scrap processing factory in Taman Perindustrian Meru here yesterday.

Its commander Assistant Commissioner Rusley Chi Ari said the raid, conducted under Op Bersepadu in collaboration with the Selangor Department of Environment (DOE) at around 11am, led to the arrest of a 30-year-old local man.

He said initial investigations found that the factory had a valid licence, but only to operate as a scrap processing facility, not for e-waste processing.

An inspection of the premises uncovered waste materials classified as Scheduled Waste under the First Schedule of the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Wastes) Regulations 2005.

“A local man, aged 30 and working at the factory, was detained, while efforts are ongoing to locate the premises owner, believed to be a local citizen,” he told reporters at the Marine Police Region 1 headquarters in Pulau Indah her today.

Rusley said the seized items included 16,100kg of copper, processed aluminium (207,900kg), unprocessed aluminium (112,000kg), mixed aluminium (7,000kg), unprocessed mixed e-waste (23,100kg), mixed e-waste residue (787,500kg) and compressed aluminium (81,000kg).

Also confiscated were three forklifts, two weighing machines, a Daihatsu Delta lorry, an e-waste machine, a dewatering machine, and three conveyor machines.

He said all seized items had been handed over to the Selangor DOE for further investigation.

“Investigations suggest the processed e-waste was sourced from abroad, with the factory operating under the guise of a scrap processing business,” he added. — Bernama