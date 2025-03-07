KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The man suspected of insulting Islam and making offensive remarks about the religion is believed to be overseas, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said.

“Efforts to locate the suspect are ongoing, but we believe he is currently abroad,” Razarudin told Bernama today.

Yesterday, Razarudin confirmed that police were working to identify the individual responsible for posting a viral video on social media, which has been circulating since Wednesday. The video allegedly contained insults and offensive language aimed at Islam.

An investigation was launched after a report was filed at the Manchis police station in Bentong, Pahang on Wednesday afternoon.

The video in question, which showed several individuals using offensive language to insult Muslims, is believed to have been uploaded in response to a previous incident involving radio hosts accused of mocking Hinduism.

The video was subsequently taken down after facing widespread public condemnation.

The case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code, which addresses actions that could incite disharmony between races and religions, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which pertains to the improper use of network facilities or services. — Bernama