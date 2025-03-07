KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar today announced changes in placement and new appointments for seven top management posts in the civil service.

He said the changes and appointments, effective March 10, involve five ministry secretaries-general, as well as a director-general and a principal private secretary.

Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim has been appointed as Education Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad as Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation secretary-general, and Datuk Ruji Ubi as Ministry of National Unity secretary-general.

Datuk Dr Anesee Ibrahim has been appointed as Ministry of Higher Education secretary-general and Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot as Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture secretary-general.

Additionally, Datuk Seri Sollehuddin Alyubi Zakaria has been appointed as director-general of the Implementation Coordination Unit under the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), while Datuk Shahrol Anuwar Sarman has been named principal private secretary to the Prime Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, JPM.

“These changes align with the agenda to reform the public service, further strengthening the value shift in civil servant responsibilities, particularly among senior officials, to ensure the continued excellence of public service leadership,” he said in a statement. — Bernama