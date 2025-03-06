KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Transport Ministry (MOT) will introduce a policy to encourage cargo and transport companies to utilise the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) service as an alternative to heavy vehicles on roads.

Its minister Anthony Loke said the policy would include providing incentives to industry players to promote the shift to ECRL services once the rail project is completed.

He said the use of ECRL is seen as an effective solution to reduce the number of heavy vehicles on roads, which could help ease traffic congestion and minimise accident risks.

“We see this as a viable alternative, especially for routes involving heavy vehicles to the East Coast. This policy will be introduced when the ECRL becomes operational,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Loke was responding to a supplementary question from Khairil Nizam Khirudin (PN-Jerantut) on whether the ministry plans to implement new policies or laws to curb the rising number of heavy vehicles during peak hours and reduce accident risks.

On February 4, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the overall progress of the ECRL project, spanning Pahang, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Selangor, had reached 78.5 per cent as of January.

The ECRL service is expected to commence operations in early 2027.

Replying to Khairil’s original question regarding the investigation into the fatal accident that claimed seven lives at Kilometre (KM) 204 of the North-South Expressway near Ayer Keroh on December 23, Loke said the vehicle permit of Yinson Transport (M) Sdn Bhd, whose lorry tyre detached during the incident, was revoked effective February 11 due to repeated speeding violations.

“Meanwhile, V Travel Sdn Bhd’s vehicle licences were suspended from February 18 to March 19 for failing to comply with the Land Public Transport Agency’s (APAD) Industrial Code of Practice (ICOP) – Safety requirements.

“S&C Maju Enterprise’s operator licence was suspended for 30 days for failing to meet ICOP Safety standards, and its vehicle permit was revoked due to speeding violations,” he said, adding that the decision was made by the Licence Cancellation and Suspension Committee (JPPL) on Monday.

Loke also revealed that the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) Inspection & Safety Audit (JISA) found two out of three commercial vehicles involved in the accident, belonging to V Travel Sdn Bhd and S&C Maju Enterprise, had failed the inspection. — Bernama