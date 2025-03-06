KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Police referred the investigation papers on a viral video featuring three Astro Era FM radio presenters, allegedly mocking a religious ceremony, to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain told Bernama that 73 police reports have been received so far, and the case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“As of now, no other individuals have been called in for questioning,” he said briefly.

Yesterday, six individuals from the radio station appeared at Bukit Aman police headquarters to provide their statements, with the investigation handled by Bukit Aman’s Classified Criminal Investigation Unit.

Previously, Razarudin stated that police checks found the video had been viewed 95,400 times and shared by 204 social media users. However, the station has since deleted the video.

Following widespread criticism, the three radio presenters issued an apology over the controversial video, which was perceived as mocking a Hindu religious dance ceremony.

In response, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil directed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to conduct a thorough investigation after receiving complaints from various parties regarding the actions of the radio station staff.

Meanwhile, in a statement on March 4, Astro Audio announced that the three radio presenters had been taken off the air until further notice, pending an internal company investigation into the incident. — Bernama