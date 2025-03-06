BANTING, March 6 — Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has yet to decide whether he will run in the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) elections in May.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Secretary-General said he would announce any decision on the matter at the appropriate time.

“Not yet, for now. If I decide to, I will hold a special press conference,” he said when asked whether he would contest in the upcoming party polls.

PKR announced that elections for the Central Leadership Council (MPP), the Central Women’s Leadership Council (MPWP), and the Central Youth Leadership Council (MPAMKP) will be held on May 24.

PKR Secretary-General Dr Fuziah Salleh said polls for branch-level positions, including the Women’s and Youth wings, would take place from April 11 to April 20.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Home Minister, was speaking to reporters after checking on an illegal electronic waste processing facility in Teluk Panglima Garang.

The facility was discovered to have nearly 50 tonnes of bullet casings, ammunition components, and live rounds during an Op Hazard raid on Feb 15. — Bernama