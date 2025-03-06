BANTING, March 6 — The police do not practise favouritism or double standards in investigating cases related to race, religion and royalty (3R), said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He emphasised that the authorities’ commitment to addressing 3R issues is evident in the establishment of a special task force, the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, which conducts thorough investigations upon receiving such complaints.

“Once the special task force completes its investigation, the case file is forwarded to the deputy public prosecutor for prosecution in court.

“When it reaches court, the police have no authority to ensure the case results in charges. Our responsibility is to complete the investigation,” he said today.

He was speaking to reporters after inspecting an illegal e-waste processing facility in Teluk Panglima Garang, where nearly 50 tons of bullet casings, shell casings, and live ammunition were discovered during Op Hazard on Feb 15.

Saifuddin Nasution reaffirmed that there has never been bias in handling 3R cases, as prosecutions depend on the duration of investigations following a complaint.

He stressed that comparisons and accusations surrounding 3R issues do not benefit the country in any way.

“Instead, I urge everyone to focus on matters that are beneficial and direct our energy and thinking towards more productive efforts,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reminded all parties not to exploit racial sentiments or incite hatred.

Anwar’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, stated that the Prime Minister is aware of malicious attempts by certain groups to create the perception of double standards in law enforcement. — Bernama