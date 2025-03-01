KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — A Japanese woman died after falling from the fourth floor of a condominium in SS16, Subang Jaya, earlier today.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the woman, in her 50s, was found lying face down on the ground by police officers who arrived at the scene after receiving a MERS 999 emergency call.

He said initial examinations of the body and the scene found no signs of foul play.

“Further investigations revealed that the victim was a housewife who had been living in Malaysia for about 14 years.

“The victim’s family has been informed, and the release letter for the body is being prepared to be handed over to her husband,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case was being investigated as a sudden death, with a post-mortem to be carried out to determine the cause of death. The investigation file will be completed and referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further instructions. — Bernama

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).



