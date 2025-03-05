KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Six individuals, including three Era FM radio announcers, presented themselves at the Bukit Aman police headquarters here today to give their statements regarding a video that appeared to mock a religious ceremony.

The three radio announcers arrived at 10.30am in a black Toyota Vellfire, and the radio station staff arrived separately.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.

A total of 44 police reports have been lodged nationwide over the video, and the case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Razarudin said that checks revealed that the video had been viewed 95,400 times and shared by 204 social media users. However, further checks found that the radio station had removed the video.

Following widespread criticism, the radio announcers have issued an apology.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to conduct a thorough investigation following complaints from various parties over the incident. — Bernama