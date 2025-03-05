KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has prioritised eradicating hardcore poverty in his discussions with state government leaders and agencies.

The Prime Minister’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said Anwar has mobilised all political secretaries to the states to ensure that aid is systematically channelled to those in extreme poverty.

“This initiative focuses on raising the income of the target group, creating job opportunities, and improving access to education, healthcare, and housing.

“It also focuses on enhancing the living standards and well-being of poor households,” he said during a livestream today.

He added that the Prime Minister aims to extend the zero hardcore poverty target to other states after Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Perlis achieved it last year.

Separately, Tunku Nashrul announced that the Prime Minister will visit several states to attend MadaniI’s fast-breaking ceremonies starting next week.

“He will also chair the special state development meeting with key leaders, state governments, and agencies,” he added.