GEORGE TOWN, March 5 — The Penang state government has approved a special financial aid (BKK) payment of half a month’s salary or a minimum of RM1,000 for state civil servants in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The payment, benefiting 7,066 recipients, will be disbursed starting March 19, 2025, with an estimated financial impact of RM7.81 million on the state’s budget, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said in a statement.

Additionally, a RM300 allowance will be given to teachers and staff of KAFA, religious schools, tahfiz centers, Islamic kindergartens (TADIS), and Chinese private schools in Penang.

The aid will also be extended to local authorities (PBT) and state statutory bodies, subject to their financial capacity.

Chow said the initiative reflects the state government’s appreciation for public service contributions towards the Penang2030 Vision to build a smart and sustainable state.