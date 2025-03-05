JOHOR BARU, March 5 — Police have launched a manhunt for 20 men involved in a gang clash with weapons in front of the Sports Hub on Jalan Austin Heights 7 here yesterday.

Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said investigators are actively tracking the suspects, who were armed with metal bars and baseball bats during the incident.

He said the clash began around 1.30am when a 20-year-old local man in a four-wheel drive vehicle was attacked by a group of individuals.

“As a result of the incident, the victim sustained injuries to his right elbow and left palm from broken glass fragments.

“The victim’s vehicle was also damaged during the fracas,” he said in a statement today.

Raub said initial investigations revealed the incident was triggered by a misunderstanding between two groups near a food premises, which also led to property damage.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief causing damage to property and Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting with weapons or dangerous objects.

“Both offences carry a prison sentence of up to five years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

“Police appeal to members of the public with information on the incident to contact the Johor Baru South district police hotline at 07-2182332 or any nearby police station to assist in the investigation,” he said.