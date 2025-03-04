KUCHING, March 4 — Existing MASwings staff will be absorbed into AirBorneo, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin.

He explained that this was part of the agreement when Sarawak acquired MASwings.

“For the time being, we just take in the existing staff. At the moment, there are over 300 MASwings staff to be absorbed into AirBorneo.

“When AirBorneo expands, then we can start recruiting more people,” he told a press conference after visiting the Centre for Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) Aerospace Academy Centre in Lundu today.

He said a meeting on this matter will be held between Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) and MASwings staff this month.

Separately, Lee said a Cabin Crew Training Course will be available at Centexs Lundu to complement the Aerospace Programme implemented at the centre and to further expand fields related to aviation.

Additionally, he said the state government will also discuss with Centexs on other courses related to aviation in the effort to further expand AirBorneo.

On February 12, Sarawak formally acquired MASwings with the signing of a sale and purchase agreement between the state government and MAG in Kuching.

At the signing, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said AirBorneo is poised to create a balance between connectivity, affordable fares, and economic benefits as a full-service carrier. — The Borneo Post