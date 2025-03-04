KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The suggestion of Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contributions for non-citizens and the value and growth rate of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2022, 2023 and 2024 are expected to be the focus of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Chiew Choon Man (he) (PH-Miri) will ask the Prime Minister during Minister’s Question Time to clarify on EPF contributions for non-citizens and whether this proposal will burden employers and at the same time, divert the EPF’s attention from its specific focus on citizens’ retirement savings.

Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) will then ask the Prime Minister to state the real and nominal values and growth rate of the GDP for Malaysia for each year from 2022 to 2024

Questions related to suggestions on introducing amendments to step up protections for victims of domestic violence, especially those involving women, which will be brought up by Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (PH-Port Dickson) to the Women, Family and Community Development Minister during the oral question and answer time.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) will ask the Home Minister to what extent the Quick Response (QR) codes for Malaysians, during a trial period starting January 2025 for the immigration clearance system at 40 special lanes at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 has been successful in solving congestion issues at the country’s entry points.

The sitting will continue with the tabling of nine bills for the first reading, including the Government Service Efficiency Commitment Bill 2025, Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Bill 2025, Employees Provident Fund (Amendment) Bill 2025 and Consumer Credit Bill 2025.

The Dewan Rakyat will then carry on with the tabling of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Parliamentary Service Bill 2025 for the second reading by the Prime Minister. — Bernama





