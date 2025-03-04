KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 to further elevate the status of Parliamentary institutions, following a two-thirds majority in a bloc vote during its second and third readings.

The tabling of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 was to pave the way for the Parliamentary Services Bill 2025 to be tabled and debated at the Dewan Rakyat.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul announced that the Bill was accepted by the majority of MPs, with 148 in favour, 57 abstaining and 17 absent.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend the Federal Constitution, including revising Articles 56 and 57 by inserting several new Clauses.

The clause states that a person elected as Dewan Negara president and Dewan Rakyat speaker, as well as their deputies, shall not be disqualified from holding the position due to their membership in the Parliamentary Service Commission established under federal law, provided that the elected member does not receive any remuneration, gifts, profits, or benefits from it.

TheBbill also aims to amend Article 65 of the Federal Constitution to provide for the appointment of the Secretary of the Dewan Negara and the Secretary of the Dewan Rakyat by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.