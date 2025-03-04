KOTA KINABALU, March 4 — The state government may implement new regulations to enhance the safety of Mount Kinabalu climbers.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Christina Liew said among the regulations being considered is placing an age restriction on climbers.

She said this when met at the Iftar event at Pacific Sutera here on Monday.

Commenting on the recent incident where an elderly British citizen died while descending Mount Kinabalu, Liew expressed her regret over the incident.

“It is something we never want to see happen. We extend our sympathies to the family, and we have asked Sabah Parks to follow up on the case.

“I understand he was quite elderly, but I do not have further details. I will be meeting with Sabah Parks soon,” she said.

Prior to beginning the climb, the victim had completed the indemnity form at the registration counter and received a safety briefing from the mountain guide at Timpohon Gate.

According to information provided by the victim’s wife, the victim had no prior history of health issues. — The Borneo Post