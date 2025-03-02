SHAH ALAM, March 2 — Selangor University (Unisel) pro-chancellor Datuk Dr Anuar Tafsir@Masduki, better known as Dr Anuar Masduki, died today at the age of 79.

His youngest daughter, Norma Syaneda Anuar, 47, said her father breathed his last at 9.28 am at Subang Jaya Medical Centre, surrounded by family members.

“My father had lymphoma and was admitted to the hospital for dengue about three weeks ago.

“After being discharged, he seemed fine, but two days later, he appeared weak, so we rushed him back to the hospital. It was then discovered that he had an infection in his brain,” she told Bernama when contacted today.

Norma Syaneda said her father’s funeral prayer will be held at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque here after the Zohor prayer and he is expected to be laid to rest at the Shah Alam Royal Mausoleum.

Dr Anuar is survived by his wife and two children, Dr Ainur Rahman Anuar, 48, and Norma Syaneda.

He served as the personal cardiologist to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and had been the pro-chancellor of Unisel since Aug 1, 2009.

Dr Anuar obtained his medical degree from the University of Malaya (UM) in 1971 before furthering his studies at the Royal College of Physicians in the United Kingdom in 1975.

His past roles included deputy dean of the Faculty of Medicine at UM, acting deputy vice-chancellor (finance and development) at UM, and several administrative positions in private hospitals. — Bernama