KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad tonight announced that he will defend the positions of PKR vice-president and Setiawangsa division chief in the party election scheduled for May 24.

Nik Nazmi who is also the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, said he announced the decision at the PKR Setiawangsa division Annual General Meeting yesterday.

He said the meeting also unanimously decided to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to retain his position as president and Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli as deputy president of the party.

“As we celebrate mature internal democracy, we also need to ensure that this competition takes place with full courtesy, a spirit of camaraderie and focus on the big agenda of strengthening PKR as a future party that continues to be relevant in the people’s struggle,” he said.

He said this in a video uploaded on his TikTok account yesterday.

@niknazminikahmad Dalam Mesyuarat Agung Tahunan KEADILAN Cabang Setiawangsa hari ini, saya umumkan saya akan mempertahankan jawatan Naib Presiden KEADILAN dan Ketua Cabang Setiawangsa dalam pemilihan parti kali ini. Pemilihan KEADILAN tahun ini bakal menjadi tumpuan ramai, bukan sekadar dalam kalangan ahli parti tetapi juga oleh rakyat yang menilai kesatuan dan kekuatan kita. Dalam kita meraikan demokrasi dalaman yang matang, kita juga perlu memastikan bahawa persaingan ini berlangsung dengan penuh adab, semangat setiakawan, dan fokus kepada agenda besar - mengukuhkan KEADILAN sebagai sebuah parti masa depan yang terus relevan dalam perjuangan rakyat. Kami di Setiawangsa juga mengumumkan sokongan agar Saudara Anwar Ibrahim kekal sebagai Presiden dan Saudara Rafizi Ramli kekal sebagai Timbalan Presiden. Saya percaya bahawa KEADILAN bukan sekadar sebuah parti politik, tetapi sebuah gerakan yang membawa harapan dan perubahan. Dengan pengalaman yang telah saya lalui, serta kepercayaan yang diberikan oleh rakan-rakan seperjuangan, saya komited untuk terus memperkukuh parti, memperjuangkan dasar yang inklusif, dan memastikan KEADILAN kekal sebagai wadah perjuangan utama rakyat Malaysia.

Yesterday, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari also confirmed that he would defend the PKR vice-president position in the party election.

Meanwhile, PKR International Bureau chairman Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin was previously reported to have said that the PKR president and deputy president positions may not be contested based on several views from the internal negotiation process.

Anwar, who is holding the PKR president post for the third and final term, said he is leaving the matter to PKR to decide.

The elections for the Central Leadership Council (MPP), Central Women’s Leadership Council (MPWP) and Central Youth Leadership Council (MPAMKP) will be held on May 24. — Bernama