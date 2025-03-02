KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, have extended Ramadan greetings to all Muslims in the country.

Their Majesties also called on Muslims to seize the opportunity during the blessed month to strengthen bonds and extend assistance to those in need.

“The Queen and I pray that Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala grants wellbeing to the people of Malaysia and spares them from any discord or conflict during this blessed month of Ramadan,” His Majesty said in a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page yesterday.

Sultan Ibrahim also urged all Muslims to supplicate and pray that Malaysia will continue to be blessed and protected from any form of threats, disasters and calamities.

Muslims in Malaysia will begin fasting tomorrow.— Bernama