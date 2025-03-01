SHAH ALAM, March 1— Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the area from Dataran Merdeka to Carcosa Seri Negara will be declared as Kuala Lumpur Heritage Site.

Anwar said Khazanah Nasional Berhad (Khazanah) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had briefed the areas identified for the purpose to the Cabinet during this morning’s Cabinet Meeting.

“This morning, the Cabinet asked Khazanah and City Hall (Kuala Lumpur) to explain (about) the entire area starting from Dataran Merdeka, Sultan Abdul Samad Building, Keretapi Tanah Melayu to Carcosa Seri Negara to be used as the Kuala Lumpur Heritage site.

“It must be remembered that for the first time in history (the allocation) starting from the RM1 billion figure, Khazanah is trying to maintain a Kuala Lumpur Heritage,” he said in his speech at the opening of the Selangor PKR Divisions, Women’s Wing and Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Annual General Meetings, here today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said he had also informed the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, that the Sultan Abdul Samad Building should be maintained as a Heritage sign of the great Malay Sultanate.

Meanwhile, the PKR president also slammed Perikatan Nasional (PN) for only criticising the current government’s efforts but not doing anything to help the Malays when they were in power.

“Does Perikatan Nasional think about this? No. Don’t talk about the Malays, you are just inciting the Malays to be in power, but when you had power, did not think about the Malays, just build your own wealth,” he said.

Also present were PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, vice-president Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, PKR Wanita chief Fadhlina Sidek, Angkatan Muda Keadilan chief Adam Adli and PKR Information Chief Fahmi Fadzil who is also the Communications Minister. — Bernama