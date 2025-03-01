KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — News portal Malaysiakini said today that its reporter B Nantha Kumar was detained last night by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

It wrote that an alleged MACC officer said it would apply with the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court for the reporter to be remanded.

Malaysiakini said the detention was due to an article on an alleged Pakistani cartel smuggling migrant workers into Malaysia.

It also said it was refused access to the reporter.

Malay Mail is seeking to verify the detention and request more details from MACC.