KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA) has produced a video of the azan (call to prayer) for Maghrib prayers, utilising artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance the visual and spiritual experience for Muslims, in conjunction with the upcoming Ramadan.

The four-minute and 32-second video, which combines real muazin (a person who proclaims the azan) recordings with AI-generated elements, will be broadcast on Bernama TV, Bernama Radio, and the organisation’s various social media platforms throughout Ramadan, which begins this Sunday.

In a statement, Bernama TV said that about 70 per cent of the content was created using AI technology, with the azan recited in the Hijaz tarannum by Dr Muhammad Syafee Salihin Hassan, a lecturer at the Department of Tahfiz Al-Quran and Al-Qiraat, Universiti Islam Selangor (UIS).

The Hijaz tune was selected for its distinctive quality in rendering the azan with serenity, gentleness, and precise makhraj articulation.

“The Hijaz tune has a profound effect on listeners, enhancing spiritual appreciation and instilling a sense of peace before breaking the fast,” it said.

According to the statement, the video was created based on observations of previous azan and enhanced through AI technology to elevate its visual details, lighting, and cinematic appeal.

This approach not only enhances the quality of delivery but also deepens its emotional impact, making it easier for viewers to connect with.

In addition to the azan for Maghrib prayers, the project features videos of the breaking fast and meal prayers, which will also be aired across all BERNAMA channels, including social media platforms.

BERNAMA hopes this initiative will offer the Muslim community a deeper appreciation of the azan and the breaking fast prayer, in line with the advancement of digital technology in Islamic broadcasting. — Bernama