KOTA KINABALU, Feb 28 — The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah (KePKAS) is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of a British tourist while climbing Mount Kinabalu on Tuesday.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this profoundly difficult time. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with them.

“We kindly ask the public to respect the privacy of the family and those involved during this sensitive time,” Minister Datuk Seri Christina Liew said in a statement on Thursday.

Emphasising that the safety and well-being of all visitors to Sabah is of paramount importance, she said KePKAS is working closely with relevant authorities, including Sabah Parks, local rescue teams and law enforcement, to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“While we cannot comment further on the specifics of the case due to the ongoing investigation, we are fully committed to supporting the family of the deceased and cooperating with the authorities in every possible way,” Liew added.

The Minister stressed that KePKAS remains dedicated to upholding the highest safety standards across all of Sabah’s natural attractions and tourism activities, while reassuring the public that Mount Kinabalu is one of the most closely monitored and regulated climbing destinations in the world.

“Sabah Parks has comprehensive safety protocols in place, including professional guides and climber limits, to ensure the safety of all visitors,” she said.

A report from Sabah Parks, an agency under KePKAS, states that on February 25, 2025, a British tourist lost consciousness while climbing Mount Kinabalu at Kilometre 8.3 on the Summit Trail. Sabah Parks, in collaboration with the Mountain Search and Rescue (MoSAR) Unit and other rescue teams, swiftly responded to the emergency call made by the mountain guide at 7.17am. Upon arrival, the victim was found unresponsive and suffering from hypothermia.

Immediate efforts to revive him, including Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated external defibrillator (AED) were undertaken despite worsening weather conditions. The victim was then carefully evacuated to the Sayat-Sayat checkpoint and subsequently brought down to Timpohon Gate, where he was pronounced dead at 5.10pm.

Prior to beginning the climb, the victim had completed the indemnity form at the registration counter and received a safety briefing from the mountain guide at Timpohon Gate.

According to information provided by the victim’s wife, the victim had no prior history of health issues. The location where the victim lost consciousness was 2.2 kilometres from the Panalaban complex. — The Borneo Post