KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Muslims in Malaysia will begin fasting on Sunday, March 2, Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said.

Syed Danial said the first day of fasting for all states was set according to the order of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, after being consented by the Rulers.

The announcement was broadcast live on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) tonight.

On February 20, the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, in a statement, said that the sighting of the new moon for the commencement of Ramadan for Muslims in Malaysia was to take place today (February 28).

A total of 29 locations nationwide were involved in the attempts to sight the new moon, including Baitul Hilal Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Pontian, Johor, Kompleks Falak Al-Khawarizmi, Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara in Melaka, Kuala Lumpur Tower and Putrajaya International Convention Centre. — Bernama