KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The Special Forces Incentive Coordination Study recommends that the incentives of the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP), Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) special forces be doubled based on the length of service.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the proposal was made after 20 years of maintaining the same rate and taking into account the risks of the increasing scope of special forces assignments.

“Currently, the Special Forces Incentive enjoyed by operatives of Special Action Unit (UTK) and other special units in RMP, MAF and MMEA is as follows, namely RM600 for 1 to 10 years of service, RM750 for 11 to 15 years of service, RM900 for 16 years of service and above.

“Based on the mutual agreement between the RMP, MAF and MMEA, the proposed new rates are RM1,200 for 1 to 5 years of service, RM1,500 for 6 to 11 years of service and RM2,000 for 12 years of service and above,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Special Action Unit here, yesterday.

Also present were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and the director of the Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim.

Saifuddin Nasution also touched on the improvement and logistical capabilities of each security agency to face current challenges including reviewing each existing equipment and facilities to accommodate increasingly challenging operational needs.

“This proposed increase is aimed at recognising the contribution and operational commitment of the special forces in ensuring that national security is always guaranteed,” he said. — Bernama