PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — The Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Operators Association (PRESMA) is offering a 30 sen discount on less or no sugar drinks at a chain of nasi kandar restaurants that display the Singgah Madani logo.

PRESMA president Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan said the effort was aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle among the people.

“The price of low-sugar or sugar-free drinks has been reduced by 30 sen from RM1.80 to RM1.50 to encourage the local community to adopt a healthier eating style.

“This is also part of the social responsibility of restaurateurs to the community and the country,” he said after the Madani Stopover Programme at the Nasi Kandar Putrajaya Restaurant chain officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, here today.

Earlier, Anwar had signed the Madanil Stopover Logo at Nasi Kandar Restoran Liga Maju Putrajaya as a symbol of the launch of the Madani Stopover Programme logo.

Jawahar Ali said the nasi kandar restaurant was chosen as the first location for the implementation of the programme as it was seen as a significant location with an element of unity among the Malaysian community of various races and ethnicities.

The programme is an initiative of the National Academy of Malaysia (AKM), the Prime Minister’s Office in collaboration with the Malaysian Indian Muslim Youth Movement (GEPIMA) and PRESMA. — Bernama