KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Bukit Aman has launched a nationwide crackdown on illegal e-waste facilities, arresting 246 individuals, including foreign nationals from seven countries.

Dubbed Op Hazard, the February 15 operation saw raids at 47 locations, with authorities seizing assets worth RM2.86 billion. The suspects are being investigated under the Firearms Act 1960, Immigration Act 1959/63, and the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Amendment 2024).

In a statement today, Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim said the police also flagged a viral TikTok video that allegedly manipulated facts and stirred public concern over the enforcement actions.

The video reportedly contains provocative claims about the arrest of foreign nationals, portraying it as a national security threat and suggesting inadequate border control.

“National security, particularly border control, remains a top priority, with strict enforcement measures carried out through an integrated approach in accordance with existing laws,” Azmi said.

He urged the public to be cautious when sharing content that could incite fear or misinformation, warning that legal action will be taken against those spreading false narratives that threaten national harmony and security.