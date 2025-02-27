TANAH MERAH, Feb 27 — The body of 19-month-old Hud Aryan Mohd Nor Hafifi, the boy who went missing last Monday and was found dead yesterday, was buried at the Kampung Kuala Tiga Islamic Cemetery here at 2 am today.

It was a sombre atmosphere at the cemetery grounds with nearly 100 people including family members and villagers.

The body was earlier brought from the Forensic Unit of the Tanah Merah Hospital to the Mukim Kuala Tiga Mosque at 1 am for the funeral prayer.

The boy’s father, Mohd Nor Hafifi Saidee, 34, thanked all those involved in the three-day search for his son, including the police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and villagers for their tireless efforts.

“My wife, Azean Nur Atikah Ramley, 34, and I accepted his death and would also like to thank all the people who prayed for him,” he said.

Hud Aryan was reported missing last Monday in Kampung Aira Kuala Tiga, following which a search operation was carried out by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) and the K9 Unit with the assistance of villagers. — Bernama