KUCHING, Feb 27 — The upcoming opening of three new private hospitals here is set to strengthen Sarawak’s position as a key destination for medical tourism, said State Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He noted that the expansion of private healthcare facilities reflects the increasing demand for medical services in the state, particularly among international patients.

“I am very happy to see that despite Sarawak’s relatively small population—Kuching itself has less than one million people, including its suburbs like Kota Samarahan—we currently have five private hospitals.

“When international patients seek treatment, they prefer private hospitals over government facilities. The fact that private hospitals are thriving here indicates the quality of healthcare provided and the positive feedback from those who have been treated—semua bagus (everything is good). Cost is also a factor.

“Previously, many sought treatment in Singapore, but the high exchange rate has made it less affordable. Meanwhile, Sarawak’s medical facilities and services have been attracting patients in droves,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference when asked on the impact of the three new private hospitals set to open in Kuching and their role in boosting medical tourism, after the Sarawak Tourism Steering Committee Meeting at Raia Hotel & Convention Centre here today.

Abdul Karim also pointed out that medical tourism differs from other forms of tourism, as patients often travel with family members who accompany them for extended stays.

“If one person comes for treatment, four or five others will follow. If you send your father here for treatment, his wife and children will come along. Normally, they don’t stay for just one day.

“The first visit is usually for diagnosis, with further tests conducted over the following week. So, they have to stay for a longer period.

“This is even more so in cases requiring surgery, as post-surgery recovery can extend the stay to a month or more,” he said. — The Borneo Post





