KOTA KINABALU, Feb 27 — The government should adopt a new approach in assisting entrepreneurs by offering incentives based on their business performance, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He suggested that one possible incentive could involve converting part of a government loan into a grant if an entrepreneur demonstrates strong business performance.

“We are thinking of a new approach where, if you succeed, we will reward you. For example, if an entrepreneur takes a RM10,000 government loan and performs exceptionally well, achieving significant success, we may consider converting half of the loan into a grant,” he said.

Masidi said this to reporters after representing the Chief Minister at the launch of the Young Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Programme at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Thursday.

However, he clarified that the idea has not been finalized yet, but it is something that could be explored for future government programmes. — The Borneo Post





