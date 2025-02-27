GEORGE TOWN, Feb 27 — DAP vice-chairman Chow Kon Yeow said he is contesting in the party’s next central executive committee (CEC) election so that he can serve effectively as the Penang chief minister.

The Penang lawmaker said the position made it important for him to remain within the leadership in the party.

“As a chief minister, I think a party position is important for me to continue to play my role and be part of the leadership team in the party,” he said in a press conference in Komtar today.

He said he has been a vice-chairman in the party since 2004, adding that he would have no post in the party besides being the Batu Kawan parliamentary coordinator if he did not contest.

Chow said there were still many challenges he must overcome in the next three years as chief minister.

“I am doing as much as possible to complete as much as possible, to start and commence all the planned mega projects within these three years,” he said.

When asked if he is hoping for a federal position after that, he said he only hoped he is still alive then.

Chow, who was the Penang DAP chairman, did not take part in the Penang DAP state election last September.

He had held the Penang DAP chairman’s post since 1999 before stepping down from the post last year.

Chow is currently serving is second and last term as Penang chief minister.

The DAP CEC election will be held during the party’s 18th National Congress on March 16.