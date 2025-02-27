KOTA BHARU, Feb 27 — Police will probe into the death of the 19-month-old boy, Hud Aryan Mohd Nor Hafifi, thoroughly to ascertain if there is any element of negligence.

Kelantan Police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said he had also instructed Tanah Merah Police chief Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah to carry out further investigation into the boy’s family members.

“I’m monitoring TikTok and some netizens claimed that the way the child was reported missing was illogical because, in just a few minutes, he was said to have fallen into the river.

“The police are concerned that there may be elements of negligence, but right now the case is still classified as sudden death,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Yusoff said the results of the post-mortem on the child did not reveal any bodily injuries or foul play.

He added that the police would also record statements from the boy’s parents, as well as his neighbours soon.

Last Monday, the toddler was reported missing in Kampung Aira Kuala Tiga, following which a search operation was carried out by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) and the K9 Unit with the assistance of villagers.

His body was found caught in tree branches at a river estuary near the village, yesterday. — Bernama