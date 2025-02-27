JOHOR BARU, Feb 27 — Misconduct among Johor police officers will not be tolerated as it risks becoming a “cancer” that erodes public trust, said Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar.

The state’s top cop expressed disappointment over the rise in misconduct cases among police personnel over the past year, stressing that such issues are taken seriously by the Johor police contingent.

“A total of 23 senior officers and enlisted personnel in the state were charged and brought to court throughout 2024.

“This year alone, three police personnel have already been charged with serious offences, including extortion, rape, criminal intimidation, sexual assault, domestic violence, and drug abuse,” he said in his address at the Johor police force’s monthly assembly at the state contingent headquarters here today.

Kumar emphasised that the police leadership would not compromise on taking action against any policemen, regardless of rank, who are involved in crime or disciplinary breaches.

“I will not tolerate any form of corruption, abuse of power, collusion with criminals, or drug abuse,” he said, adding that stern measures would be taken, including actions under Regulation 3C of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993, to uphold transparency and integrity within the force.

Despite the challenges of combating misconduct, Kumar noted that the Johor police have made significant progress in tackling crime.

He said the crime index for January 2025 decreased by 1.01 per cent, with 491 cases reported compared to 496 cases in the same period last year.

In the fight against illicit drug activities, Kumar said 4,048 individuals were arrested, with drugs worth RM34.03 million seized, alongside syndicate assets valued at RM4.46 million. Seven drug trafficking syndicates were successfully dismantled in special operations by the state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID).

Meanwhile, online fraud cases have risen sharply. The Johor police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) opened 1,126 investigation papers from January to mid-February, reflecting a 55 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Kumar added that over 90 per cent of online fraud cases revealed that many victims continue to fall prey to scams.

On road safety, Kumar reported a decline in accident numbers, with 52 fewer cases recorded in January compared to last year.

The Johor police contingent was also recognised as the state with the highest accident rate reduction in conjunction with the recent Op Selamat 23.