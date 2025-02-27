PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — Over 50 civil society groups today called on the Attorney General to give a definitive timeline for when he will file new charges against Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in the International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) case.

The demand came in exactly three months after the High Court granted the former prime minister a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) in his trial for criminal breach of trust over RM6.6 billion of government funds paid to IPIC

Led by institutional reform group Bersih, the groups raised concerns about the risk that Najib may ask for a full acquittal, citing precedents.

"On behalf of the 51 groups and 961 individuals who endorse the joint statement titled ‘Rakyat benci rasuah. Najib tidak layak terima pengampunan atau tahanan rumah’ (Malaysians hate corruption. Najib does not deserve pardon or home detention), we demand AG Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar to state the timeline for new charges expected to be filed against Najib Razak in the case of IPIC," it said.

"DNAA means the defendants may be prosecuted with new charges by the prosecution. However, if the prosecution fails to bring new charges after a long time, the defendants may apply for a discharge amounting to acquittal.

"Delay by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) in filing new charges after DNAA appears to be a modus operandi how VIP defendants subsequently obtain DAA and get off the hook entirely," the group said.

Bersih cited the trial of director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) Datuk Hasanah Ab Hamid who was charged for criminal breach of trust on government funds totalling US$12.1 million (RM50.4 million).

She was given a DNAA in April 2021, on the application by the Attorney General's Chambers. The AGC then told the court that it had gathered new findings and may prosecute Hasanah with new charges, but filed no new charges 16 months after, leading to what was effectively a full acquittal in 2022.

In Najib's IPIC case, the DNAA was granted because the AGC did not obtain the necessary documents for the prosecution under Section 51A of the Criminal Procedural Code, which were reportedly classified as Official Secrets by the Ministry of Finance.

The group urged Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to declassify the said documents to assist the AGC.