KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 26 — The Sessions Court here today ordered the case of a woman charged with attempted murder, in an accident that left a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun student injured last year, to be transferred to the Kuala Terengganu High Court.

Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli allowed the application by deputy public prosecutor Nur Nabihah Hanin Ayim to transfer the case of Norizan Ismail, 50, who is charged under Section 307(1) of the Penal Code.

“Last week, the accused was brought before the Dungun Magistrate’s Court to obtain consent for prosecution under Section 302 of the Penal Code. I now request for this case to be transferred to the High Court as well,” she said during today’s case mention.

She added that the transfer would allow both cases to be heard together at the High Court. Norizan was represented by lawyer Mohd Shahir Mat Jusoh.

On Oct 15, 2024, Norizan was charged with attempted murder, causing injuries to Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohammad Ridhuan, who was 20 years old at the time, at 7.35 pm on Oct 9 last year along Jalan Pantai, in front of UiTM Dungun.

Norizan faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine, or up to 20 years if the act caused injury, upon conviction.

She is also charged with three counts of murder for causing the deaths of Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25; Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi, 20; and Khairil Anuar Jamaludin, 20, in the same incident.

The charges were framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

On Feb 20, the Dungun Magistrate’s Court ordered the case to be transferred to the Kuala Terengganu High Court.

Norizan, who was driving a sports utility vehicle, collided with two motorcycles carrying the victims as they were returning to campus after an outing and dinner. The crash killed three of the students and injured Muhammad Ammar Danish.

The case, which drew national attention, is now proceeding after the court ruled Norizan fit to stand trial based on a psychiatric evaluation from Hospital Permai, Johor. — Bernama