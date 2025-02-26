JOHOR BARU, Feb 26 — The track installation and construction progress for the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project connecting Johor Baru and Singapore is now more than 65 per cent complete.

The project’s operator, RTS Operations Sdn Bhd (RTSO), expressed confidence that the progress is on schedule, with ongoing work concentrated at the Wadi Hana Depot area.

RTSO chief executive officer Dr Ahmad Marzuki Ariffin said the track installation at Wadi Hana Depot involves attaching track sleepers, rail tracks, and fastening related components.

He explained that the 5.3-kilometre (km) track alignment begins at Wadi Hana Depot, connects to the main line at Bukit Chagar Station, crosses the viaduct, and continues to Woodlands North Station in Singapore.

“At present, work has commenced at the Wadi Hana Depot, and we expect the track work to continue all the way to Woodlands North Station in Singapore.

“With that, we anticipate the track installation to reach the Singapore station and be completed by July,” he told reporters at the RTS Link project’s Wadi Hana Depot here today.

Earlier, Ahmad Marzuki led a briefing session on the RTS Link project’s latest developments. Also present was RTSO project director Zahrin Abdul Gani.

Ahmad Marzuki said work related to the project’s systems architecture would begin in stages, starting next month with the installation of power supply components, signalling, and communication systems.

He estimated that systems-related work would take until next year to complete.

The Johor Causeway is among the world’s busiest land crossings, with more than 400,000 people using it daily.