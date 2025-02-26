JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 26 — The determination of fares for the Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) will take into account various factors including the difference in currency exchange rate between Malaysia and Singapore.

RTS Operation (RTSO) Pte Ltd chief executive officer Dr Ahmad Marzuki Ariffin said the announcement on the fares for the service, which will operate in January 2027, is expected to be made by the country’s top leadership next year.

“There is a process taken into account to determine the fare, not to mention it involves two countries. For now, we cannot share any information but the matter will be announced next year.

“The currency difference will be taken into account, whether the fare is in Malaysian ringgit or Singapore dollars or both, it will be announced later,” he said in a Briefing Session on the Latest Developments of the RTS Link Project with the media at Menara JLand here today.

According to Ahmad Marzuki, the work on the RTS Link rail system connecting Malaysia and Singapore has reached a 50 per cent progress.

“The installation of the track which began at the Wadi Hana Depot here is progressing according to schedule with more than 65 per cent of the work completed, including the installation of track linings, rail tracks and the work of fastening both components with fastening clips.

“We expect track work to continue towards Woodlands North Station in Singapore and is expected to be completed this July. System-related work involving the installation of track power supply components, signalling and communication systems will commence in March,” he said.

RTSO is the operator of the RTS Link route and is a joint venture operating company between Prasarana Malaysia Berhad and SMRT Corporation Ltd of Singapore, which was established to manage the day-to-day operations of the transit system.

On Jan 11, 2024, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong witnessed a historic moment for the RTS Link Project with the span connection at the junction of the project’s marine viaduct connecting Johor Bahru and Singapore.

RTS Link is a four-kilometre commuter rail network connecting Malaysia and Singapore, covering the route between two stations, namely Bukit Chagar, Johor Bahru and Woodlands North, Singapore.

The rail transport has a capacity of up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction with an expected daily ridership of about 40,000 passengers. — Bernama