IPOH, Feb 26 — Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has urged the public and social media users to refrain from sharing videos of the young girl who was allegedly molested at a mosque in Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor, on Feb 21.

She emphasised that the victim is protected under the Child Act 2001, and sharing footage of her condition is highly inappropriate.

“We talk about this issue every day, yet it still happens. We urge those who receive the video or were at the scene not to share it, as the victim is already traumatised by the incident,” she said at a press conference after the northern zone International Women’s Day celebration today.

Earlier, media reports stated that a young girl claimed that she was molested by a man at Masjid Jamek Sungai Masin, Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor, at 6.41 am last Friday.

A viral video showed the visibly shaken girl recounting how she was molested while performing her Subuh prayers.

Nancy said the ministry is ready to assist the police in their investigation, particularly on matters concerning the welfare of the victim and her family.

She also urged mosques to tighten security measures to prevent similar incidents, especially with Ramadan approaching, when Muslims gather for Terawih prayers.

“CCTV and other security measures should be in place to prevent anyone from exploiting the mosque’s premises,” she said. — Bernama



